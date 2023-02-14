Lady Rams keep playoff hopes alive with win

Wyalusing’s Layla Botts drives to the basket during Monday’s game against Sullivan County.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Wyalusing Lady Rams got the job done with a 56-48 win over visiting Sullivan County on Monday night.

Wyalusing took a 14-12 lead after the opening quarter and held a 30-23 lead at the halftime break.