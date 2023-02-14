Lady Rams keep playoff hopes alive with win

WYALUSING — Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Wyalusing Lady Rams got the job done with a 56-48 win over visiting Sullivan County on Monday night.
Wyalusing took a 14-12 lead after the opening quarter and held a 30-23 lead at the halftime break.
The third quarter was a tight one as the Rams outscored Sullivan County 17-16 to take a 47-39 lead into the fourth.
The two teams both scored nine points in the fourth and Wyalusing held on for the big win.
Wyalusing is now 8-14 on the year and, as of press time, they are sitting in ninth place in the District IV Class AA standings. The Lady Rams could overtake No. 8 East Juniata and even No. 7 Canton in the standings once the regular season wraps up.
Layla Botts led Wyalusing with 25 points.
Chloe Bennett finished with 17 points, while Rachel Wilson added six and Treanna Nickeson had five. Elana Jennings chipped in three points in the win.
Sullivan County was led by Stella Harney with 27 points.
WELLSBORO — The Athens girls dropped their regular season finale by a score of 42-33 to host Wellsboro on Monday night.
Wellsboro jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the opening quarter and took a 20-15 advantage into the break.
The host Hornets went on an 11-9 run in the third and put together an identical fourth quarter to secure the win.
Athens was led by Addy Wheeler with 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Emma Bronson had nine points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Karlee Bartlow also had nine points and finished with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Natalee Watson finished with five points and four rebounds in the loss.
Wellsboro was led by Paige Logsdon with 13 points and Chloe Brandenburg finished with nine.
Ella Posada and Maddy Mascho each scored eight points in the victory.
Athens finishes the regular season with a 14-8 record and currently sits fifth in the District IV Class AAAA standings. The Lady Wildcats will now wait and see where they will open the playoffs.
