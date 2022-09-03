WYALUSING — The Wyalusing volleyball team is off to a 3-0 start to begin their District IV title defense.
The Lady Rams have started hot, and coach Jennifer Newton has liked what she has seen so far.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 8:23 am
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing volleyball team is off to a 3-0 start to begin their District IV title defense.
The Lady Rams have started hot, and coach Jennifer Newton has liked what she has seen so far.
“I’ve been really pleased with the continuing stability of our serve receive and our defense. Those are some of the same players returning from last year that made such an impact for us,” Newton said. “In the first couple games, having that solid serve-receive and defense has enabled us to fire up our offense a little faster than we normally can.”
Wyalusing brings an experienced roster to the floor this year with seven seniors — Olivia Leichliter, McKenna Mapes, London Edwards, Hannah Ely, Olivia Carr, Priscilla Newton and Emilee Otis — all back for one final season.
“Six of our seniors have played since they were 10 years old and have played year-round in a club program,” Newton said. “They bring a lot of experience to the floor to handle the pressure when we’re down and handle those big moments.”
In Newton’s eyes, that experience goes a long way.
“I think that sometimes bringing back experience and kids that have played in those high-level matches can almost be better than talent at some points,” she said. “I think for us that’s especially true.”
The Lady Rams began last season without much attention from the competition. After walking away as District IV champs, that will change this year.
“Last year was kind of an ‘expect the unexpected’ year,” Newton said. “We weren’t really looked at as the team that would be in that final game, so it was kind of like flying under the radar all season, where this year I’m sure teams that we’ve beaten have put a little bit of a target on us. And teams that we haven’t beat still see us as the defending champions and want to take a win from us.”
If Wyalusing wants to repeat last year’s success, the team will need to stay focused and stick to the things they do best, according to Newton.
“My message to the girls was to take it one game at a time, one day at a time. We are not invincible by any means,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re doing what we have to do to get to the end. That’s going to come with some wins and losses, maybe unexpected along the way. It’s important that we stick to our game and do what’s best for us.”
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.