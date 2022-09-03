Wyalusing preview

The Wyalusing volleyball team poses with the District 4 Class AA championship plaque last season. The Rams return plenty of experience and talent from that title-winning team and they will look to repeat their success in 2022.

 Review File Photo

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing volleyball team is off to a 3-0 start to begin their District IV title defense.

The Lady Rams have started hot, and coach Jennifer Newton has liked what she has seen so far.