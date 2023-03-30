Lady Rams open season with win

Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley competes during Tuesday’s track meet. Haley won the 100 and 200 meters against Williamson.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls track and field team opened their season with a 110-39 win over Williamson on Tuesday.

The Wyalusing boys dropped an 82-67 decision to the defending NTL champions from Williamson.