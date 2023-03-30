Lady Rams open season with win

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls track and field team opened their season with a 110-39 win over Williamson on Tuesday.
The Wyalusing boys dropped an 82-67 decision to the defending NTL champions from Williamson.
For the Lady Rams, Olivia Haley won the 100 and 200 meters, while Kayla Beebe took first in the 1,600 and Anna Kipp took the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Hannah Ely took home first place in the high jump and long jump, and Mia Wilcox won the pole vault.
Layla Botts took first in the triple jump, Brooklyn Mine won the discus and Emilee Otis took the javelin.
On the boys side of things, Dylan Johns won the 200 meters for the Rams.
Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger won the long jump and Jacob Palfreyman took first in the shot put.
Palfreyman also won the discus and Josh Stoddard took first in the javelin.
Troy sweeps NEB
TROY — The Troy track and field squads swept NEB on Tuesday with the girls winning 71-70 and the boys taking their meet 116-33.
On the girls side of things, Troy’s Caelyn Pine won the 100 and 400 meters, while Katie Lackey took the 100 hurdles and Alyssa Parks won the 300 hurdles.
Natalie Williams won the pole vault for the Lady Trojans, who also got a win from Kylie Roy, Maddy Keeney, Madeline Seeley and Pine in the 400 relay.
The Troy team of Lackey, Roy, Pine and Parks won the 1,600 relay.
NEB was led by Gracelyn Laudermilch, who won both the 1,600 and 2,300 meter runs.
The NEB team of Anaiah Kolesar, Amelia Kapr, Lizzie Gorsline and Laudermilch won the 3,200 relay.
Kolesar also won the 800 and Ava Lambert took the 200.
Also for NEB, Emma Neuber won both the discus and shot put, Leah Fries took first in the long jump and Becca VanDeMark won the triple jump.
The Troy boys were led by Colin Loveland, who won the 100 meters, long jump and triple jump.
Loveland also joined Kael Millard, Ben Warburton and Charles Oldroyd to win the 400 relay.
Jacob Hinman won the 400 meters and pole vault, while also teaming with Lance Heasley, Evan Geer and Mason Wulf to win the 1,600 relay.
Avery Sens won the discus, shot put and javelin for the Trojans, who also got wins from Blake Shedden in the 110 hurdles, Warburton in the 200 and Cameron Morey in the high jump.
For NEB, Creed Dewing won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs while also joining Brayden Miller, Ryan Jones and Aiden Kapr to win the 3,200 relay.
Kapr won the 300 hurdles and Miller won the 800.
Athens squads beat Mansfield
ATHENS — The Athens track and field squads swept visiting North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
The Wildcat boys won 94-50, while the Athens girls earned a 116-29 win.
In the boys meet, Kolsen Keathley won four events to lead Athens.
Keathley won the 200 and 400 meters. He also joined Jaden Wright, Matt Driesbaugh and Jack Ryan to win the 400 relay.
The team of Keathley, Sean Peters, Ronel Ankam and Driesbaugh took first in the 1,600 relay.
Ankam also won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Peters took the 1,600 meter run.
The team of Peters, Ethan Hicks, Ryan Cook and Nate Prickitt won the 3,200 relay.
Wright won the 100 meters and Hicks took first in the 3,200.
Ethan Denlinger took first in the 800-meter run and also took first in the pole vault.
Josh Nittinger won the discus to help the Wildcats roll to the victory.
On the girls side of things, Mya Thompson, Emily Henderson, Sara Bronson and Abby Burgess all won three events to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Thompson won the 400 meters and took first in the long jump and triple jump.
Henderson took first in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Henderson, Burgess, Audrey Clare and Nevaeh Kalinowski won the 400 relay.
Burgess won the 100 and 200 meters, while Sara Bronson won the 1,600 meters and also took first in the 800 meters.
Sara Bronson teamed with Thea Bentley, Olivia Cheresnowsky and Ava Hughes to win the 3,200 meter relay.
Emma Bronson won the 3,200 meters and also joined Bentley, Addy Wheeler and Friend to win the 1,600 relay.
Clare won the pole vault, while Emma Pernaselli took first in both the shot put and javelin.
Athens will visit Canton on Tuesday.
Wellsboro sweeps Sayre
WELLSBORO — The Sayre boys and girls track and field squads fell to host Wellsboro on Tuesday.
The Wellsboro boys won 124-23 and the girls took down Sayre by a 92-34 count.
In the girls meet, Sayre freshman Kaitlyn Sutton won both the 100 and 200 meters.
Rose Shikanga won the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Lady Redskins, who got a win from Aubri Husted in the pole vault.
On the boys side of things, David Huang won the shot put and Hunter Kimball took first in the 1,600 meter run for the Redskins.
Sayre will visit Wyalusing on Tuesday.
