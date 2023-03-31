SCRANTON — Jenelle Johns racked up 15 strikeouts in the circle to lead the Wyalusing Lady Rams to a 6-1 win over Scranton Prep on Thursday.
Johns would allow just two hits and two walks as she secured the win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
SCRANTON — Jenelle Johns racked up 15 strikeouts in the circle to lead the Wyalusing Lady Rams to a 6-1 win over Scranton Prep on Thursday.
Johns would allow just two hits and two walks as she secured the win.
Allie Liddick led Wyalusing with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate which included a double, one run scored and one RBI.
Rachel Wilson also went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Addison Fluck had a double, one run and two RBI.
Sydney Friedlander and Kylie Pickett also had hits and Addison Bly crossed the plate twice for Wyalusing.
Wyalusing will visit North Penn-Liberty on Monday.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.