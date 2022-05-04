Lady Rams rally to defeat Troy

EAST TROY — The Wyalusing softball team trailed Troy 5-3 entering the seventh inning, but rallied to tie it up and went on to win 6-5 in nine innings on Tuesday.
Sydney Freelander started the game off for the Lady Rams with a leadoff double, and came in to score on an RBI double by Laci Norton. Jenny Johns followed with an RBI single to give Wyalusing a 2-0 lead.
Troy cut its deficit to one run in the second inning when Amber James scored on an RBI single by Rachel Kingsley.
Maddie Palmer hit an RBI double and later scored on an error to give the Lady Trojans a 3-2 lead in the third inning.
Kingsley and Caitlyn Knapp both scored on errors in the fourth inning to extend Troy’s lead to 5-2.
Wyalusing got a run back in the fifth when Dakota Hugo scored on an error.
Hugo reached on an error with one out in the seventh and moved to third on a double by Norton. Both came in to score and tie the game at five on an RBI double by London Edwards.
Hugo came up big once again in the bottom of the seventh when she took a would-be leadoff hit away on a lunging catch.
“Dakota Hugo in centerfield made a phenomenal catch, and honestly from that point I feel it really sparked our kids,” Wyalusing coach Jack Loomis said. “They fed off of her energy.”
Troy put the winning run on base to start the eighth when Tyra Williams doubled. She tried to advance to third on a passed ball, and although she beat the throw, was called out.
Norton hit a one-out double in the top of the ninth, and scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single by London Edwards to give Wyalusing a 6-5 lead.
“We have some seasoned veterans. Norton came up to get a double to start that rally (in the seventh), and Johns singled to get us those two runs. That was huge, that got us back in the game,” Loomis said. “Then again, Norton started the rally in the ninth, and Edwards — who is having an awesome season — came through with a big hit for us. That was really clutch.”
The Trojans put a runner on with two down in the bottom of the ninth, but Edwards retired the next batter to end the game.
“I was happy to see it,” Loomis said. “(Troy) is a good team, they’re well coached, so it was nice for our kids to come from behind and grab one.”
Edwards got the start in the circle for Wyalusing. She allowed five hits and five runs while striking out one in four innings. Johns went the rest of the way, allowing no runs and three hits with seven strikeouts.
Johns also had two hits and three RBI at the plate. Norton added three hits and scored three times for the Rams.
Lauren Riddall had two hits and one RBI for Troy, while James had one hit and two RBI.
Troy will host North Penn-Liberty at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and Wyalusing will face Wallenpaupack at home on Saturday.
