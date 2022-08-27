The Wyalusing Lady Rams soccer team (1-0) opened up their season with a dominant 11-0 victory over CMVT (0-2) on Friday.
The Lady Rams would get an incredible day from senior Layla Botts, who recorded a super hat trick of four goals to lead the offense who scored early and often.
Also with a big day in their win was junior Olivia Haley, who recorded two goals while adding two assists on the day.
Wyalusing would get goals from seven different players in the win, with Chloe Bennett, Addisyn Bly, Treanna Nickeson, and Elana Jennings all notching scores in the win.
Recording assists in the win were Elana Jennings, Mia Wilcox and Syd Friedlander.
The defense of the Lady Rams would mirror their performance on offense, and CMVT would only record two shots on goal in the contest that were both saved by Sophia Alvarez as Wyalusing recorded a shutout.
Wyalusing will be back on the pitch on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. against the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers for their first home game of the year.
