Lady Rams shut down Panthers

WYALUSING — A big third inning led the host Wyalusing Lady Rams to a 6-0 win over Northeast Bradford in an NTL softball showdown on Thursday.
Wyalusing scored a run in the second when Kylie Pickett singled and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
The Rams broke the game open in the bottom of the third. Three NEB errors and a big two-run double from Allie Liddick led to five runs for Wyalusing in the inning.
Wyalusing pitcher Jenelle Johns, who threw a three-inning perfect game on Wednesday, tossed another gem on Thursday. She would allow just three hits while striking out 12 in the victory.
Liddick led the Rams offense with three hits and two RBI. Edwards also had a pair of hits in the win.
NEB got hits from Kiarra DeLancey, Alexis Corter and Melanie Shumway.
Wyalusing will visit Holy Cross on Saturday, while NEB has a trip to Towanda on Tuesday.
