Lady Rams shut down Panthers

Wyalusing’s Sydney Friedlander rounds third on her way to score against NEB on Thursday.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

WYALUSING — A big third inning led the host Wyalusing Lady Rams to a 6-0 win over Northeast Bradford in an NTL softball showdown on Thursday.

Wyalusing scored a run in the second when Kylie Pickett singled and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.