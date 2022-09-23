WYALUSING — It was a big night for the Wyalusing volleyball team.
The Lady Rams celebrated Priscilla Newton reaching the milestone of 1,000 career digs, which she hit last week against Canton, and went on to sweep Athens.
Wyalusing jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, which forced Athens to call a timeout.
Out of the break, the Lady Wildcats came back to tie it up at seven, and later took an 18-17 lead.
The score was once again tied at 24, but the Lady Rams scored the next two points to take the set 26-24.
“We saw them at the Tunkhannock Tournament and took a set from them, but it was still 25-22,” Wyalusing coach Jennifer Newton said. “I knew that they were much improved and had some hitters and servers.”
The Lady Rams took control in the second set, and cruised to a 25-12 win.
Athens kept it closer in the third set, at one point trailing just 11-10, but the Lady Rams pulled away to win it 25-18 and complete the sweep.
“We just had to stick with it,” Newton said.
The Lady Wildcats did play well at times despite the loss.
“We had some really great moments,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “We had some great kills and digs, and our blocking was good. We had some moments that were bright.”
Overall, though, there was a sense of frustration.
“We’re just not meshing as a team right now,” Hanson said. “I’m not sure why, but we just aren’t.”
Hanson made her message moving forward clear.
“I put it in their hands,” she said. “We’re not focused, we’re very distracted. It’s their choice. We’re practicing (Friday) and those that want to come and be focused and practice can show up, and those that are done can go.”
Hanson also noted that she has room for improvement as well.
“I think I am coaching distracted, too,” she said. We are always worried about the next pay before (one) play finishes, coach included.”
The Lady Wildcats were in a similar position last year after struggling in the first half of the season.
They ultimately pulled it together and rallied to make the playoffs.
Hanson kept it simple as to what it will take to achieve that again.
“We need to put it together as a team,” she said. “We’re really not right now.”
Jenny Ryan recorded nine digs, nine assists, three kills, two aces and one block for Athens.
Braelynn Wood also had nine digs and three kills, while Audrey Clare had seven digs and three kills for the Lady Wildcats.
Wyalusing stats were not available as of press time Thursday.
After a few weeks, the Lady Rams had all of their starters back on the floor, and things are looking up.
That all starts in practice, according to Newton.
“We’re really working those scrappy pieces of playing off the net and off the block, using plyo balls and anything we can to simulate it in practice,” she said. “And it’s paid off.”
Editor’s Note: See tomorrow’s edition of The Weekend Review for more on Priscilla Newton reaching 1,000 career digs.
Canton 3, Wellsboro 1
WELLSBORO – The Canton Lady Warriors volleyball squad bounced back after their first loss of 2022 with a 3-1 victory over Wellsboro.
Canton would take the first set in a tight battle by a score of 25-20 before putting up a much-improved effort in set two that saw them win 25-16.
But after putting Wellsboro down 2-0, the Lady Hornets would fire back and steal the third set 25-22 to force a fourth set.
Canton bounced back and take care of business on the road and claim the fourth set 25-16 to pick up their sixth win of the season.
Aislyn Williams would lead the way with another 16 service points, five aces, 11 kills, one assist, 13 digs, and one block on the night.
Allyson Butcher added 24 assists and 16 digs, Jillaney had added three aces and eight kills, Kendall Kitchen and Keri Wesneski recorded 11 digs and Marissa Ostrander chipped in 7 digs.
Canton will be back on the court tonight at 7 p.m. at South Williamsport.
Towanda 3, CV 1
TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights topped Cowanesque Valley at home on Thursday 3-1 on the back of a 22-kill performance from Paige Manchester.
Towanda would take the first set handily by a count of 25-17 before the CV responded with a 25-22 win of their own to even the set score 1-1.
The Lady Black Knights would respond with a 25-18 victory in set three before finishing off CV in the fourth set in a battle that saw them come away victorious by a count of 27-25.
Besides her 22 kills, Manchester also added 12 digs, 16 service points, and one block.
Gracie Schoonover also added 13 kills and three blocks on the night while Addy Maynard recorded seven digs.
Shaylee Greenland added 10 assists and 14 digs, Brynn Woodruff recorded two blocks, Brea Overpeck added nine kills and 14 assists while Aziza Ismailova notched a team-high 21 digs.
Towanda will look to string together wins when they take on Williamson on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
