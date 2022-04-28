TIOGA JUNCTION — The Wyalusing girls track and field squad swept a tri-meet against Williamson and North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
Host Williamson would sweep the boys meet with wins over both the Rams and Mansfield.
Girls
Wyalusing 86, Williamson 66, Mansfield 37
Wyalusing got a win from Olivia Haley in the 100 meters with a time of 13.5 seconds. Haley also took first in the 200 in 28.7 seconds.
Kayla Beebe gave the Lady Rams a win in the 1,600 with a time of 6:15.8. She would also take first in the 3,200 in 14:40 with Laina Beebe third.
The Wyalusing team of Kassandra Kerin, Mia Wilcox, Layla Botts and Haley won the 4x100 relay in 56 seconds.
Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 10 inches with teammate Emilee Otis second.
Hannah Ely was first with a 13-3 and Layla Botts was second for the Rams in the long jump. Ely also won the triple jump in 29-0 1/2 with Botts second.
Ely made it three wins when she took the high jump with a 4-8. Wilcox finished second in the event.
Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton was second and teammate Celia Rohan was third in the pole vault.
Emilee Otis won the javelin for the Rams with an 83-3, while Johnson finished third.
Kerin took second in the 400 meters.
Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp was third in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
The Lady Rams also got a third-place finish from Adeline Sutton on the discus.
Boys
Williamson 102.5, Mansfield 45, Wyalusing 41.5
The Wyalusing team of Jake Caplan, Brody Fuhrey, Landen Kaufmann and Clayton Petlock won the 4x800 relay in 9:54.0.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman won the shot put with a 43-02 1/2.
Joey Gonsauls gave the Rams a second-place finish in the 200 meters. Gonsauls was second in the long jump with Grady Cobb finishing third.
Cobb won the high jump with a top height of 5-8 and Ethan Lewis finished second. Lewis also finished third in the triple jump.
Wyalusing’s Jame Rogan was second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
The Rams got a third-place finish from Alex Hunsinger in the pole vault.
