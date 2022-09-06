Lady Rams take down Loyalsock

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team picked up a 3-1 win over Loyalsock on Saturday morning.
Layla Botts led the way for the Lady Rams as she recorded a pair of goals in the win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 8:20 am
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team picked up a 3-1 win over Loyalsock on Saturday morning.
Layla Botts led the way for the Lady Rams as she recorded a pair of goals in the win.
Olivia Haley added one goal and one assist, while Addisyn Bly was credited with the assist on Haley’s score.
Sophia Alvarez made 14 saves in goal for the Lady Rams.
Adara Whitehead scored the lone goal for Loyalsock.
“Coach Alvarez and I are really proud of our girls. Our defense played really well and our offense took advantage of opportunities. Our girls played hard and showed a lot of heart. Our girls are fixing the little things and we are getting better each game,” said Wyalusing coach Gary Haley.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.