Lady Rams take down rival Knights

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing softball squad scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and would hold on from there for a 5-1 win over visiting Towanda on Tuesday.
Wyalusing got a strong showing in the circle from Jenelle Johns, who went the distance and scattered six hits while allowing just one run and striking out six.
Allie Liddick led the Rams at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance. Johns helped herself with a pair of hits and Sydney Friedlander, Dakota Hugo and Kylie Pickett all had one hit and one RBI. Hugo, who had a double in the win, also scored a run.
London Edwards, Laci Norton and Danielle Wilson also had hits for the Rams.
Edwards, Wilson, Lauren Victory and Ember Higley scored runs for Wyalusing, which outhit Towanda 11-4 in the victory.
Towanda was led by Aleah Johnson with a pair of hits. Brea Overpeck added a single and Kynlee Kunkle scored a run in the loss.
Athena Chacona had the lone RBI for the Lady Knights.
Maddy Maynard, who had a hit at the plate, handled the pitching duties for Towanda. She would go six innings and allow four earned runs on 11 hits while striking out seven. Towanda (2-2) will visit North Penn-Liberty and Wyalusing (2-1) heads to Troy on Friday.
