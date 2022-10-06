TOWANDA – The Wyalusing Lady Rams snapped a two-game skid on Wednesday and spoiled Towanda’s senior night with a 2-1 victory.
Wyalusing would be in control for a majority of the first half and used defensive pressure to get some added opportunities at the net.
Olivia Haley got the first goal of the contest to fall at the 16-minute mark and connected on an assist from Mia Wilcox to go up 1-0.
With only three minutes left in the half, Wyalusing would get its second goal of the contest on another Wilcox assist — this time to Chloe Bennett — and grab a 2-0 lead, one they would hold until the halftime buzzer.
In the second half, Towanda would start to find traction on offense and scored its first goal of the night on a shot from Kelsea Allen assisted by Eliza Fowler.
But the Lady Black Knights would fail to score again as Wyalusing picked up the 2-1 win in Towanda.
Wyalusing got eight saves from Sophia Alvarez while Athena Chacona and Clara Glantz combined to make nine saves for Towanda.
Towanda’s next contest is next Wednesday on the road against Williamson at 4:30 p.m. while the Lady Rams are back on the field on Saturday when they travel to take on Wellsboro at 10 a.m.
Athens 3, Wellsboro 2
WELLSBORO – The Athens Lady Wildcats used two second-half goals to push past Wellsboro on Wednesday and pick up a 3-2 victory.
The Lady Wildcats would get on the board first, as just three minutes into the contest Kaitlyn Sutton floated a shot over the Wellsboro goalie to put her team up 1-0.
Wellsboro would notch the next two goals in the first half, with Sarah Seeling scoring on a rebound, and Carys Barlett scoring on an assist from Seeling to go into the break up 2-1 over Athens.
In the second half, the Athens defense would lock up the Wellsboro scoring — holding the Lady Hornets to no goals — to keep the chance of a comeback alive.
Just over 11 minutes into the half, Athens drew even with Ally Thoman notching her first goal of the evening on an assist from Addy Wheeler to draw even with Wellsboro at two apiece.
With only 23 minutes left in the game, Thoman would net her second goal of the night — this time on an assist from Taegan Williams — that would give the Lady Wildcats their first lead in over 50 minutes by a count of 3-2.
Athens would hold on for the win and push its season record to 5-5-1 on the year.
The Lady Wildcats outshot Wellsboro 9-4l and had a 4-1 advantage on corners.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow recorded two saves on the night while Annie Gehman recorded five for Wellsboro.
Athens will look to get over the .500 mark against Horseheads on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.
NEB 8, NP-Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers girls soccer team scored early and often against the NP-Mansfield team and picked up an 8-0 victory on Thursday for their ninth win of the season.
Jocelyn Brown set the tone for NEB in the first minute of play, and scored an unassisted goal 36 seconds in to go up 1-0.
Melanie Shumway would dish out two assists in the first half — one to Kayleigh Thoman and one to Keirra Thoman — that saw the lead grow to 3-0.
With less than a minute left in the first half, NEB added one more goal as Keira Thoman scored her second goal of the game to give the Lady Panthers a 4-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, NEB would pick up where they left off, scoring another four goals.
Keirra Thoman finished off her hat trick less than 10 minutes in on an unassisted goal to give her team a 5-0 lead.
Kayleigh Thoman scored her second goal of the night just over two minutes later, and Shumway delivered two goals late to bring the score to its final count of 8-0.
NEB got off a flurry of shots — outshooting Mansfield a whopping 31-2 — and had a massive advantage in corners by a count of 20-0.
Leah Beebe would stop the only shot that came her way and had one save while Mansfield’s Tierney Patterson had 31 saves on the night.
NEB’s next contest will be on the road against Sullivan County on Thursday at 4 p.m.
