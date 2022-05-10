WYALUSING — Wyalusing softball head coach John Loomis won his eighth large school league title, as Laci Norton hit a walk off single to lead the Lady Rams to a 10-9 victory over Wellsboro on Monday.
“I just knew Norton was due and if any one kid wanted this game it was her,” coach Loomis said. “She has had the team fired up and she has been a tremendous leader.”
The Lady Rams found themselves down 9-0 in the third inning.
Ashlyn Neiley hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to start the comeback.
“Neiley who hasn’t played much all year went 4-for-4 and I could just see that the kid was ready to play tonight after watching her in the batting cage and giving her a shot paid off,” coach Loomis said.
Wyalusing added five runs in the fifth inning. Sydney Freedlander hit a double to lead-off the inning and the next three batters were walked to score a run.
London Edwards hit a sacrifice fly for the Lady Rams making the score 9-3, Allie Liddick hit a two RBI single, and Neiley hit an RBI single making the scored 9-6.
Rachel Wilson hit an RBI ground out to close out the inning. Kylie Picket hit an RBI single in the sixth inning.
With two outs in the seventh inning, Dakota Hugo smashed an RBI double off the left field fence and the Norton hit the gamer winning single into left field.
Jenelle Johns pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Lady Rams allowing just three earned runs and three hits while striking out 10.
Hugo, Norton, Johns, London Edwards, and Pickett all had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Rams. Liddick had two RBI and Neiley went 4-for-4 with two RBI.
“I really didn’t expect to win a league championship so I am proud of this group,” coach John Loomis said. “They have worked hard, put in the extra time and have been really gritty this season.”
Wyalusing (12-3) closes out its season today at 4:30 on the road against Northeast Bradford.
