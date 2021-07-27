While the team is the Elmira Lady Rebels 14u travel softball team, the squad has a complete NTL field, as the roster is made up of girls from the NTL.
It’s been a dominant year for the team as they have won over 50 games in the past year, and haven’t lost a game since they fell to a 16u team on June 20.
Now, the squad will face the best competition of the year as they head to USA Eastern Nationals in Ocean City.
The team opens at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday against the NWO Heat 07 and at 11:30 a.m. that day they play the Delaware Tribe, before taking on the Shenval Swarm at 3 p.m.
The NWO Heat are currently the Ohio State Champions and the Delaware Tribe are the Delaware State Champions, while the Shenval Swarm of the Virginia State Champs for USA travel.
This year the Rebels have lost to only one 14u team on the season, the Langhorne Lightning from Southeast, Pa.
In 24 games the team has 222 hits, five home runs and 226 runs scored, with a team average of .394.
The team has averaged outscoring opponents 9-3 through the season and that’s with playing 60% of the games this year as a 14u team playing up in age against 16u teams.
The four pitchers have combined for 123 strikeouts while walking just one batter every three innings.
The pitchers are Addison Smith, Payton Chapel, Mackenzi “Tice and Ruby Sherman. Chapel, Smith and Tice are all pitchers in Mansfield. Chapel and Tice both were varsity pitchers for NP-Liberty last year, while Smith was in junior high. Sherman pitches for Cowanesque Valley.
Logan Hamilton of CV and Saige Lehman of Mansfield are the catchers.
Megan Spohn of Mansfield is the third baseman, while Ashley Woodring of CV is the shortstop and Amber James of Mansfield is the second baseman and Maddie Palmer of Troy is an outfielder.
The head coach is Jim Hamilton and the assistants are Jason Chapel, Kyle Smith and Adam Breon.
The games for the team can be seen on their Facebook page, the NY Lady Rebels 14u.
The team has had a lot of support this year, especially from Morris Run American Legion, Woody’s Country Store, Barber’s Firearms in Westfield and the Sandlot Sports Academy in Corning, N.Y.
Former Troy and Mansfield University standout Kate Pratt Wright has been a big help with working with the team this year.
