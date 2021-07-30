The Lady Rebels softball team faced three different state champions on the opening day of the USA Eastern Nationals Tournament on Wednesday.
Troy opened things up with a 9-0 win over the NWO Heat.
Logan Hamilton of CV and Megan Spohn of NP-Liberty each went 2-for-2 with doubles in the victory.
Madi Palmer had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.
Spohn scored two runs and Hamilton scored a run.
CV’s Ruby Sherman and Ashley Woodring, Mackenzi Tice and Saige Lehman of NP-Liberty each had hits.
Sherman and Woodring had RBI and runs scored and Tice had an RBI, while Lehman scored a run.
NP-Liberty’s Payton Chapel and Addison Smith each scored a run.
Tice struck out five in three innings, allowing two hits and Sherman and Chapel each threw perfect innings of relief, Sherman striking out one and Chapel striking out two.
In their next game the Rebels edged Delaware Tribe 2-1, scoring two runs in the second inning and holding on for the win.
Smith struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball and Tice struck out two in 3 1/3 innings of three-hit relief, while Chapel got the final out.
Tice had a three hit game and Spohn had a double and a run scored, with an RBI, while Chapel had a hit and an RBI and Palmer had a hit.
Against the ShenVal Storm the Rebels scored four in the first and five in the third to win 11-1 in four innings.
Sherman struck out two in three innings of two hit ball and Chapel threw a perfect inning with a strikeout.
Palmer had a home run in the game, driving in two and scoring two runs and Lehman, Hamilton and Tice all had hits.
Tice scored a run, Lehman scored two runs and Hamilton had two RBI, while Chapel had an RBI and a run scored.
Woodring and Smith each scored two runs and Spohn scored a run.
On Thursday the Rebels dropped a 7-4 game to Finesse.
With the Rebels leading 4-2 in the bottom of the third, the Finesse scored four runs to get the win.
Woodring had a home run, two hits and an RBI and Sherman had three hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Lehman and Smith each had doubles. Smith had two RBI and Hamilton and Spohn each had hits in the game.
Amber James scored a run.
Tice struck out one in 2 1/3 innings and Smith struck out one in 2/3 of an inning, before Chapel struck out two in an inning.
