MANSFIELD — Kate Sutton hit a jump shot with just six seconds left to put the Sayre girls basketball up for good in a 27-25 win over North Penn-Mansfield on Monday night.
Mansfield drove the length of the court but could not convert a game-tying shot in the final seconds.
“Neither team shot the ball real well tonight but we hit the big shots when we needed them,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver.
“We played better offensively, and we made some adjustments with our defense to limit Mansfield. They hurt us a little in the first half with second shots but we rebounded when we really had to. I am proud of the girls for how they hung together to pull this win out. It was a total team effort.”
Sutton led Sayre with 11 points, four steals and three rebounds.
Gabby Shaw finished with eight points and three rebounds.
Also for Sayre, Liz Shaw had five rebounds and three steals, while Meghan Flynn had three boards in the win.
Ella Swingle and Addison Hill had six points each for Mansfield.
Sayre will host NEB on Wednesday.
TOWANDA — Paige Manchester scored 21 points to lead the Towanda girls to a win over Berwick on Saturday.
Manchester also finished with eight rebounds and five steals to power the Black Knights to the win.
Brynn Woodruff finished with 11 points and eight boards for Towanda, which also got six points and 10 rebounds from Gracie Schoonover.
CANTON — Athens picked up a road win in a wild back-and-forth game at Canton on Saturday.
Athens jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first only to see Canton go on a 15-2 run in the second. That big quarter by the host Warriors put them up 21-16 at the halftime break.
Athens outscored Canton 10-9 in the third to cut the Warriors’ lead to 30-26 heading to the fourth.
In the final quarter, Athens went on a 15-4 run to secure the road win.
Athens was led by Karlee Bartlow with 13 points.
Addy Wheeler finished with eight points, while Emma Bronson, Mya Thompson and Natalee Watson all scored six points and Sara Bronson chipped in two.
Canton was led by Emmie Tymeson with a game-high 19 points.
Jazmyn Hickok and Molly Ward both scored six points in the loss.
Athens will visit Wyalusing and Canton hosts Liberty on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.