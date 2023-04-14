Lady Redskins top Sullivan County, snap 28-game losing streak

Sayre hurler Raegan Parrish sends a pitch homeward during her team’s non-league game against Sullivan County on Thursday.

 Review Photo/DAVE POST

SAYRE – Sullivan County came into Thursday’s game against Sayre sporting some gaudy numbers. The Griffins wee 4-0 and had outscored those opponents 56-23 – an average score of 14-6.

Undeterred by an opponent that had been looking really strong, the host Redskins pounded out 16 hits and held Sullivan County in check to post a 13-3 five inning win on Thursday. The victory snapped a 28-game losing streak for Sayre softball, which last won a game on May 5, 2021.