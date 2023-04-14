Lady Redskins top Sullivan County, snap 28-game losing streak

SAYRE – Sullivan County came into Thursday’s game against Sayre sporting some gaudy numbers. The Griffins wee 4-0 and had outscored those opponents 56-23 – an average score of 14-6.
Undeterred by an opponent that had been looking really strong, the host Redskins pounded out 16 hits and held Sullivan County in check to post a 13-3 five inning win on Thursday. The victory snapped a 28-game losing streak for Sayre softball, which last won a game on May 5, 2021.
It was a total team effort for the Lady Redskins as nine different players collected hits, eight had RBI and nine scored.
Sayre scored nine big runs in the bottom of the second inning to blow open a scoreless contest. The Redskins led 13-1 through four innings, then held the Griffins to two runs in the top of the fifth to end it early.
Abbie McGaughey had a single, a double, two RBI and a run to help pace the ‘Skins’ efforts and Rylee Lantz added a double with three RBI and two runs. Meghan Flynn three hits, two runs and an RBI for Sayre, and Kelsey Noel had three singles with one run and one RBI.
Raegan Parrish contributed a single, a double, two RBI and a run; Mercedez Haggerty had two singles and two runsand Liv Thompson had a single, two runs and one RBI from the leadoff spot.
Mazlin VanDuzer came up with a hit and one RBI; Olivia Corbin had a double, two RBI and a run; and Lindsey Northrup scored as a courtesy runner.
Parrish went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits, three walks and three earned run, striking out three along the way.
Kayle Fowler led Sullivan County with a double, a single and one RBI. Amber Kelly had a double; Peyton Pretti added a single, a run and one RBI; Emilia Viveiros chipped in with a single and one RBI; Mariah Hallabuk had a hit; and Brianna Bottigleri scored twice.
Viveiros handled the pitching, allowing 16 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Of Sayre’s 13 runs, just eight were earned.
Sullivan County, now 4-1, will host Montgomery today at 4:30 p.m.
Sayre will visit Northeast Bradford at 4:30 p.m. today.
ROME — NEB picked up a win over Wellsboro on Thursday, edging past the Lady Hornets 3-2.
Hannah Berger led NEB with a pair of hits in the win. Kiarra DeLancey and Toni Herb had the other two hits for the Lady Panthers.
Kelsea Moore had five strikeouts on the mound.
NEB will play next against Sayre today.
ATHENS — Athens walked off Wyalusing on Thursday, dropping the Lady Rams 3-2. Maddie Hiley singled on the first pitch of her at-bat in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Ashlynn Vanfleet to complete the victory.
Vanfleet and Addy Repsher led Athens with two hits each, followed by Hiley, Savannah Persun, Julianna Pack, and Savannah Finan who had one each. Vanfleet recorded two RBI and Hiley’s RBI led Athens to the win. Persun pitched seven innings for the Lady Wildcats, chalking up nine strikeouts.
Jennelle Johns and Grace Burridge had hits for Wyalusing, and Allie Liddick had the teams’ only RBI. Johns pitched 6.1 innings for the Lady Rams, striking out seven.
Athens will play Tuesday at North Penn-Liberty, while Wyalusing will host Wellsboro on Wednesday.
