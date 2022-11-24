The Athens boys and Saure girls basketball teams continued their preseason preparations on Tuesday evening. Sayre girls coach Bob Fauver and the Lady Redskins will tip off their season on Friday, Dec. 2 at home against Wellsboro. Athens will open up its season at the Johnson City Tournament on Friday Dec. 9.
Latest News
- High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
- Horoscope
- To Your Good Health
- Dear Abby
- Lady Redskins, Wildcats ready to tip off 2022 season
- Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
- In narrowly split Pa. House, parties stick with top leaders
- Pennsylvania's 'extraordinarily tight' labor market continues as jobs go unfilled
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.