Lady Trojans beat Athens 3-1

Troy’s Saydi Renzo fires a shot that would find the back of the net during Thursday’s game at Athens.

 Review Photo/Pat McDonald

ATHENS – The Troy Lady Trojans (6-2) picked up their second consecutive win on Thursday over the Athens Lady Wildcats (2-3) by a score of 3-0 led by a hat trick from Saydi Renzo.

Troy would strike first in the final minutes of the first half on an assist from Addison Parker to Renzo to break the scoring and give them a 1-0 lead heading into the half.