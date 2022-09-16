ATHENS – The Troy Lady Trojans (6-2) picked up their second consecutive win on Thursday over the Athens Lady Wildcats (2-3) by a score of 3-0 led by a hat trick from Saydi Renzo.
Troy would strike first in the final minutes of the first half on an assist from Addison Parker to Renzo to break the scoring and give them a 1-0 lead heading into the half.
Camille McRoberts would find Renzo for her second goal of the night at the 27-minute mark before Renzo would ice the game in the final few minutes on an assist from Chloe Swain to give them a 3-0 victory.
Athens was outshot by Troy 20-8 on goal and 7-0 on corners during the evening.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow put together a solid night in between the posts, and despite giving up three goals recorded 16 saves.
On the other end, Madelyn Seeley would keep Athens scoreless, rejecting all eight shots sent her way.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday with Troy hosting Towanda at 4:30 p.m. while Athens hosts Wyalusing at 5:30 p.m.
WELLSBORO – The Towanda Lady Black Knights (1-5-1) fell on the road by a score of 1-0 to Wellsboro (4-3) on Thursday on a late goal by Sarah Seeling.
Towanda would massively outshoot the Wellsboro team by a count of 18-6, but were unable to get anything past Annie Gehman who recorded 18 saves on the night.
Wellsboro would get the deciding goal with only 2:27 left in the second half, with Jordyn Abernathy finding Seeley for the game-winner.
Wellsboro would get the edge on corners by a count of 4-2 while Towanda held the advantage in direct kicks, 6-1.
Clara Glantz would record five saves in goal for the Lady Black Knights.
Towanda will look to pick up their second win of the season when they travel to take on Troy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.