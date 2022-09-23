TROY – The Troy Lady Trojans soccer team picked up their fifth-straight win on Thursday over NP-Mansfield by a score of 6-0 to move to 9-2 on the 2022 season.
Troy would jump all over Mansfield in the first half, and connected on five goals before halftime to put the game out of reach early.
Camille McRoberts would strike first just 11 minutes into the contest while Makenna Matthews and Alexis McRoberts would all get in on the scoring early.
In the final minute of the half, Addison Parker would score back-to-back goals to push the score to 5-0.
In the second half, Troy would get one final goal from Sadie Renzo with just over 26 minutes remaining to bring the score to its final count of 6-0.
Troy would outshoot Mansfield by a whopping 35-4 on goal and 9-2 on corners and keeper Brooklyn Wetzel would pitch a shutout with four saves.
Mansfield’s Tierney Patterson would record 29 saves in a game where Troy held a massive advantage in shots on goal.
Troy will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Rome to take on Northeast Bradford at 4:30 p.m. in a clash between the top two teams in the NTL standings.
Athens 1, Towanda 1
TOWANDA – The Athens and Towanda girl’s soccer teams battled on defense throughout their Thursday contest and played to a 1-1 draw.
Athens would strike early in the first half, with Ally Thoman striking from the middle of the field to give Athens a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the contest, but from that point on Towanda would put the clamps on them.
The game would go into the half with Athens leading 1-0, but Towanda would continue to fight until the final buzzer.
After not getting much going throughout, Towanda would get the tying goal with just under 16 minutes remaining with Anna Dunn connecting on a direct kick from the 20-yard line to even the score at one.
Both teams would keep each other in check, and after two overtime periods, the game would end in a draw.
Though Athens recorded 12 shots on goal compared to Towanda’s five, the Towanda goalkeeper would bounce back from allowing an early goal to reject nine shots and keep her team in the game.
Athens goalie Karlee Bartlow would also record four saves on the night.
The 3-3-1 Wildcats will be back on the road on Tuesday in Wyalusing at 4 p.m. while Towanda’s next contest will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. on their home turf.
NEB 3, Williamson 2 (OT)
TIOGA – The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team topped Williamson 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Thursday.
Melanie Shumway would lead the charge on offense for NEB, netting two goals while recording 10 shots on the day.
Kayleigh Thoman would also add a goal on seven shots as NEB would outshoot Williamson 32-17 on the night.
Leah Beebe would notch a total of 15 saves for the Lady Panthers while Ashley Woodring recorded 29 on the night.
NEB will be back on the field on Tuesday when they host Troy at 4:30 p.m.
Wyalusing 2, Wellsboro 1
WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Lady Rams knocked off Wellsboro at home on Thursday by a score of 2-1 for their eighth win of the year.
Laya Botts would open up the scoring in the first half with a goal at around the halfway point on an assist from Olivia Haley, but neither team would get much going on offense during the period as the score went into the break 1-0 Lady Rams leading.
Wyalusing would add an insurance goal with 16 minutes remaining, as Botts returned the favor assisting Haley on a goal to bring the score to 2-0, but Wellsboro would answer back late to put a score into the Lady Rams.
Maddy Mascho would finally get the Lady Hornets on the board with just over a minute left to play, but Wyalusing was able to hold on for the win by a final count of 2-1.
The Lady Rams would massively outshoot Wellsboro on goal by a count of 19-8 while also holding a 9-2 advantage in corners and also recording eight direct kicks compared to only two from Wellsboro.
Sophia Alvarez would record seven saves on the night while Wellsboro’s Annie Gehman recorded 17.
Wyalusing will be back on the pitch on Tuesday at 4 p.m. when they host Athens.
