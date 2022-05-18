Lady Trojans cruise past Sayre

SAYRE — The Sayre softball team was held to just one hit in a 21-0 loss to Troy on Tuesday evening.
Abbie McCaughy had the lone Lady Redskin hit and Meaghan Flynn also reached base on a walk.
Troy’s Olivia Tate went 3-for-3, Amber James went 3-for-3, Lauren Ridall went 2-for-2, and Lydia Lewis went 2-for-3.
“I am really happy with the way that they came together to play today,” Troy head coach Terilyn Anderson said. “We got everybody in tonight and it was just a really awesome group effort.”
The game against Sayre was Troy’s final game of the regular season.
“I thought that this was a great season and I am extremely happy with what they accomplished this year,” coach Anderson said. My biggest goal with such a young team was having them grow and they really came together.”
Sayre travels to face Towanda today at 4:30 p.m.
