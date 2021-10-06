MANSFIELD — The Troy girls soccer team would get four goals from Addy Parker on their way to an 8-1 win over host North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
Troy would take a 4-1 lead at halftime before pouring in four more scores in the second half.
Annaliese Getola would score twice, while Taylor Williams and Caelyn Pine both added goals in the win.
Getola, Pine, Emmi Ward and MaKenna Matthews had assists for the Trojans.
Aleiah Jackson scored the lone goal for North Penn-Mansfield.
Troy led 36-3 in shots on goal and held a 7-0 edge in corner kicks.
Tierney Patterson made 30 saves in net for NP-Mansfield. Troy’s Madelyn Seeley stopped two shots in the win.
Troy will visit Williamson on Thursday.
Northeast Bradford 4, Wellsboro 1
Keirra Thoman scored once and assisted on two other goals to help Northeast Bradford pick up the win on Tuesday.
Alena Beebe added one goal and one assist, while Malina Ramires and Lillie Maynard also scored for the Panthers.
Kayleigh Thoman also had an assist in the victory.
Ciana Frisbie stopped six shots for the Panthers.
Jordyn Abernathy scored for Wellsboro, which also got an assist from Hannah Morey.
Wellsboro keeper Annika Gehman stopped 15 shots on Tuesday.
NEB led 23-12 in shots on goal. The Panthers had seven corner kicks to just one from the Hornets.
The Panthers will visit Athens on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.