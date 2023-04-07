Lady Trojans hammer Wildcats

Troy’s Kali Ayres takes a swing at a pitch during Thursday’s game at Athens.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

ATHENS — The Troy Lady Trojans continued their recent hot streak, tallying 14 runs in a 14-2 victory over Athens on Thursday.

“The girls found their groove as far as the bat goes, and they just hit the holes,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said. “Athens has a very strong team, tonight the balls just went in the gaps.”