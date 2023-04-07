Lady Trojans hammer Wildcats

ATHENS — The Troy Lady Trojans continued their recent hot streak, tallying 14 runs in a 14-2 victory over Athens on Thursday.
“The girls found their groove as far as the bat goes, and they just hit the holes,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said. “Athens has a very strong team, tonight the balls just went in the gaps.”
Lauren Ridall led Troy with a home run, single, three runs scored and one RBI, while Caitlyn Napp blasted a grand slam in the seventh inning.
Kali Ayres also had a pair of hits and scored twice, while Tyra Williams, Madison Palmer and Marlee Stanton also added hits for Troy.
Maddie Hiley had a triple and single, while Ashlyn VanFleet had one hit for Athens.
Athens will visit Wellsboro and Troy heads to Wyalusing on Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford 13, Williamson 5
TIOGA— The Lady Panthers topped Williamson on Thursday, taking down the Warriors 13-5 on the road.
Melanie Shumway, Mikayla Post and Toni Herb led NEB with two hits each. Herb’s two hits were both doubles to lead the Lady Panthers.
Kiarra DeLancey, Kelsea Moore, Hannah Berger and Makenna Callear each had a hit as well.
NEB will visit Montoursville on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.