Lady Trojans hold off Knights

EAST TROY — With her team ahead by just a run late, Troy softball’s Caitlyn Knapp stood in the batter’s box with a chance to help add some insurance with a runner on base.
Rather than just drive in her teammate, Knapp came with her, as she belted a ball that landed well beyond the outfield fence, to give the Trojans a more comfortable edge heading into the final inning of the game.
Troy softball powered its way to a win over visiting Towanda on Tuesday, topping the Black Knights 7-3 in a tightly contested affair.
“We believe in each other,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said. “We have come full circle. We are definitely a team now. We trust each other on that field and know they’re gonna make that play.”
Scoreless after one, it was Troy who broke through first, and in a big way.
With the bases loaded and the tension building in the bottom of the second, Rachel Kingsley connected with a ball that just crept over the outfield fence, and began rounding the bases. Her early grand slam put the Lady Trojans ahead 4-0 with just one swing of the bat.
“(We) have been hitting very well,” Pratt said. “Probably our last six games, and they’ve worked really hard in the cage. My assistant coaches have really critiqued them well, they’ve listened and they’re really spot-on hitting the ball.”
Towanda, still searching for its 10th win to clinch a spot in the District IV playoffs, was quick to respond. Brooklyn Evans got on base and Brea Overpeck drilled a ball over the fence not far from where Kingsley hit hers, and cut Troy’s advantage to 4-2. It was the fourth home run in as many games for Overpeck, who has not only been a tough out as of late, but a player opposing teams try to avoid pitching to if able.
The scoring would settle, until Towanda cut it closer in the sixth inning.
Layla Miller singled following an out to begin the inning for the Lady Black Knights, and came around to score when Aleah Johnson got on base a couple of batters later, cutting the lead to just a run at 4-3. Overpeck was intentionally walked next to put runners on the corners, and an ensuing walk filled the bases, but Troy managed to escape.
Olivia Champluvier forced the next batter to fly out, as her Trojans clung to a one-run advantage with a little over an inning to play.
The Trojans put some room on the scoreboard with their turn to bat in the bottom of the sixth, doing so in quick fashion. Amber James began things with a single, and then came around to score when Knapp’s hit left the field of play, putting Troy ahead 6-3.
Another insurance run was added when Madison Palmer reached base on a double and came home when Marlee Stanton doubled behind her. Once barely clinging to a one-run advantage, the Lady Trojans now went ahead by four, in search of just three more outs to bring the game to a close.
Needing a near-perfect inning to get back into the game, Towanda put its first runner on base with one out, when Brynn Woodruff was hit by a pitch and awarded first. While Woodruff represented a chance at a rally, it would never come as Champluvier turned the next two batters into outs and Troy finished off the victory at home.
“We pretty much want to keep doing what we’re doing now,” Pratt said. “Stay focused on our defense, our offense usually shows up, that’s usually not a problem, but our defense, we just have to continually improve that and just take one game at a time.”
Kingsley and Knapp both had home runs for Troy in the win, with Kingsley’s grand slam giving the Trojans a lead they would never give up. Palmer and Stanton each had a pair of doubles, while Amber James and Kali Ayres also had two hits. Champluvier also recorded a double, and Tyra Williams recorded a hit as well.
For Towanda, Overpeck led offensively with the two-run homer. Johnson, TaeLynn Brabant, Caedence Wells and Miller recorded a hit apiece.
Towanda will get one more shot at its 10th win tomorrow, playing at Sullivan County. Troy, meanwhile, will host St. John Newman, also on Thursday.
