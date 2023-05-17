Lady Trojans hold off Knights

Troy’s Lauren Ridall connects with a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Towanda.

 Review Photo/PAT McDONALD

EAST TROY — With her team ahead by just a run late, Troy softball’s Caitlyn Knapp stood in the batter’s box with a chance to help add some insurance with a runner on base.

Rather than just drive in her teammate, Knapp came with her, as she belted a ball that landed well beyond the outfield fence, to give the Trojans a more comfortable edge heading into the final inning of the game.