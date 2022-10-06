EAST TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans picked up a hard-earned 2-1 win over visiting Williamson on Wednesday.
Neither offense could get much going early in the contest.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
EAST TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans picked up a hard-earned 2-1 win over visiting Williamson on Wednesday.
Neither offense could get much going early in the contest.
Troy had a scoring chance on a loose ball in front of the net with 22 minutes remaining in the first half, but could not capitalize.
Soon after though, the Lady Trojans began to generate more scoring opportunities.
With 9:55 remaining in the half, Alexis McRoberts sent a pass across the net to Addy Parker, who fired it in to give Troy a 1-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, Saydi Renzo made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal.
Despite the early struggles, Troy coach Wayne Pratt was confident his team would settle in.
“It was mainly just letting them play their game,” Pratt said. “They’re students of the game, they understand and continually analyze the opponent as the game goes.”
Williamson cut the lead in half with a goal seven minutes into the second half, at which point the game would turn into a defensive battle.
The Lady Warriors had chances, including a shot that hit off of the post with 22 minutes to go in the game, but the Troy defense held strong and held on for the win.
“Our defense wasn’t our normal defense tonight because we’re nursing some injuries,” Pratt said. “They did what they had to do in the second half and they dug deep.”
Pratt also credited Williamson for a well-played match.
“You’ve got to give it to Williamson,” he said. “They’ve got some speed on the defensive end and they kept up with our speedsters. It was just a great game, a close game, and came out the way it should have.”
Troy outshot Williamson 22-14 in the match and held a 6-0 edge in corner kicks.
Madelyn Seeley and Brooklyn Wetzel combined to make 11 saves for Troy, and Williamson’s Ashley Woodring made 10 saves.
Pratt had one key takeaway from Wednesday’s match as his team enters the final stretch of the season.
“I think the biggest thing we’ve learned here — we’ve been offa a few days with the rain and were a bit rusty — is that we don’t want any time off from here until the end of the season,” he said.
The first of Troy’s final three games will come at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the road against Towanda.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.