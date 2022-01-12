TROY — The Troy girls basketball team won its sixth straight game defeating North Penn Mansfield 38-21 on Tuesday night.
In true Troy fashion this season, the Lady Warriors played stout team defense and held North Penn-Mansfield to just 11 points in the first half.
Rachel Kingsley scored a team-high eight points for Troy.
Troy’s Sydney Taylor was the next highest scorer for the Lady Trojans, finishing with four points.
Troy has a chance to extend its win streak on Thursday, hosting Athens at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.