LIBERTY — Led by the scoring efforts of Rachel Kingsley and Makenna Matthews, the Troy girls basketball team defeated North Penn-Liberty 33-22 Wednesday night.
The Lady Trojans and Lady Mounties went back-and-forth in the first half with neither team pulling away.
Troy held on to a 17-15 lead at halftime. The Lady Trojans outscored North Penn-Liberty 10-3 in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference.
Matthews made two 3-pointers in the third quarter. Troy only outscored North Penn-Liberty 6-4 in the final frame of action but it was just enough to come away with a victory.
Troy hosts Williamson on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
