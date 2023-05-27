WILLIAMSPORT — Many across District IV knew that Troy could hit. And, in Friday’s PIAA District IV Class AA Semifinal, they absolutely did hit, pounding out 15 hits and 10 runs against South Williamsport ace Alizabeth Schuler.
But, it wasn’t enough, as the Mounties cracked out 12 hits of their own, en route to an 11-10 thrilling victory at Elm Park in Williamsport.
“Our offense has been pretty potent most of the year and tonight was no different. We’ve kept battling back. Any team can pack it it in and give up after being down 10-4, but they came back in an inning and put themselves in a position to win. But, tonight we came up just a run short,” Troy coach Wayne Pratt said.
The Trojan offense was relentless, and eight of the nine players in the order had hits. It started early, as well. Kali Ayres put the Trojans up 2-0 with a two-RBI single in the top of the first, but South answered back with two of their own. And, when Troy scored another two in the top of the 2nd, the Mounties once again answered to tie the game up at 4.
It looked like South Williamsport had weathered the Trojan offensive onslaught, and they added three runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings and the Trojans were on the brink of getting blown out.
They had other ideas. After an RBI single by Rachel Kingsley, and a Lauren Ridall sacrifice groundout, they cut it to 10-6. Then, with the bases loaded and two outs, Olivia Champulvier’s high fly ball to center field just ever-so-slightly cleared the 210-foot sign in dead-center field and all of a sudden, the game was tied at 10 after a huge six-run rally by the Trojans.
Like they did all game, though. South Williamsport answered right back. The bottom of the Mountie order, who came up with the game-winning rally in their first round game on Tuesday, kept producing. Kendall Cardone walked, Mikiayia Hills singled, and nine-hitter Maddie Pinkerton drove in what would be the winning run, and South led 11-10.
Troy couldn’t get anything going in the 6th and 7th innings, as Schuler finally settled into the game, and Southside hung on for an 11-10 win. But, the Trojans still made quite the statement against a team many feel is the best in District IV, regardless of class. And, with only two seniors, Troy figures to make a run next year.
“We came a long way just this year from the beginning of the year to now. We have really matured as a team and we’re looking forward to getting back out next year. We will do a little offseason work and hopefully we’re right back here next year,” Pratt Said.
