Troy semis

Troy first baseman Tyra Williams reaches up to make a catch that finished off a double play on Friday against South Williamsport.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

WILLIAMSPORT — Many across District IV knew that Troy could hit. And, in Friday’s PIAA District IV Class AA Semifinal, they absolutely did hit, pounding out 15 hits and 10 runs against South Williamsport ace Alizabeth Schuler.

But, it wasn’t enough, as the Mounties cracked out 12 hits of their own, en route to an 11-10 thrilling victory at Elm Park in Williamsport.