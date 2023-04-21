WYSOX — The Troy softball team rallied from an early deficit to pick up a 7-3 win over NTL rival Towanda on Wednesday.
Towanda led 2-0 after three innings before Troy scored runs in three of the final four innings to complete the comeback.
Troy was led by Olivia Champluvier, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
Lauren Ridall went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs, while Madi Palmer had two hits, scored twice and had one RBI and Marlee Stanton had a single.
Kali Ayres also had an RBI for the Lady Trojans.
Ridall got the win in the circle, going six strong innings with six strikeouts.
For Towanda, Brea Overpeck went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Brookyln Evans had a single and scored twice and TaeLynn Brabant was 1-for-3 with a run.
Shay Greenland, Addie Maynard and Brynn Woodruff also had hits for the Lady Knights, who got a pair of RBI sacrifice flies from Caedence Wells.
Greenland handled the pitching duties for Towanda and finished with 11 strikeouts.
Towanda hosts Canton, while Troy welcomes in Williamson on Friday.
