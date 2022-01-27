SAYRE — The visiting Troy Lady Trojans cruised to a 35-15 win over Sayre in a NTL girls basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Lady Trojans used a full-court press and took advantage of turnovers to take a 24-6 lead into halftime.
Sayre committed 26 turnovers in the game.
Troy held Sayre scoreless in the third quarter and pulled away for the win despite only scoring 11 second-half points.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks led all players with 14 points.
Sydney Taylor added five points for Troy and Ella VanNoy had three.
In total, 10 different players scored for the Lady Trojans.
Trinity Johnson led Sayre with four points.
Abbie McGaughey pulled down eight rebounds to lead Sayre, and Liz Shaw added seven.
Jazz Dekay scored three points and added five rebounds for Sayre.
Kendra Merrill handed out a team-high four assists and scored two points for Sayre.
Troy will host Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and Sayre will play Canton at home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Athens 58, North Penn-Liberty 21
LIBERTY — The Athens girls basketball team won its fifth straight game with a 58-21 road victory over North-Penn Liberty on Wednesday.
Athens held NP-L to six points in each of the first two quarters and took a 41-12 lead into halftime.
The strong defensive effort continued in the second half as NP-L only put up two points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
Caydence Macik led Athens with 16 points, recorded a team-high five steals and pulled down five rebounds.
Addy Wheeler scored 14 points and added two steals and three assists.
Karlee Bartlow dished out a team-high seven assists, and tacked on 11 points and four steals.
Olivia Bartlow led the Lady Wildcats with six rebounds and recorded two steals.
Mya Thompson and Izzy Davis each grabbed five boards for Athens.
Emma Bronson added seven points for the Lady Wildcats.
Jaelyn Nelson led NP-L with seven points and Elizabeth Ritchie had six.
Athens will travel to play Towanda tonight at 7:30 p.m.
