EAST TROY — Troy softball topped Wyalusing at home on Tuesday, defeating the Lady Rams 6-3.
Troy led 5-0 after four innings, and despite a three-run sixth from Wyalusing, held on for the 6-3 win.
Lauren Ridall led Troy with two hits, including a solo home run in the third inning. Caitlyn Knapp also had a home run for the Lady Trojans, collecting three RBI in the process. Kali Ayres and Ridall both had doubles in the win.
Knapp led with the three RBI, while Ridall and Ayres had one each.
For Wyalusing, Kylie Pickett had a double, while Sydney Friedlander, Allie Liddick and Jenelle Johns also added hits.
Troy will head to North Penn-Liberty on Friday, while Wyalusing will go to Williamson Today.
Williamson 11, Sayre 1
TIOGA JUNCTION — Sayre softball fell to Williamson on the road on Tuesday, losing 11-1 in six innings.
Sayre jumped ahead 1-0 to begin the game, but Williamson scored all 11 of its runs in the next four innings to cruise to the victory.
For the Lady Redskins, Olivia Thompson, Abbie McGaughey, Raegan Parrish and Olivia Corbin had a hit each. McGaughey collected the team’s lone RBI.
Sayre will host NEB on Friday.
Athens 11, Wellsboro 0
ATHENS — Athens softball shutout Wellsboro at home on Tuesday, defeating the Lady Hornets 11-0 in five innings.
The Lady Wildcats rang up five runs in the second inning, and then added six more the rest of the way en route to the win.
Jules Pack led Athens with two hits in the win, while Addy Repsher, Maddie Hiley, Savannah Persun and Danica May had one each. Hiley had a double, and also led with four RBI. Pack had three RBI, while Persun and Ella Coyle had one apiece.
Athens will head to Wyalusing on Friday.
Monday
Troy 13, Canton 8
EAST TROY — Troy softball rallied to beat Canton on Monday, defeating the visiting Lady Warriors 13-8.
Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Trojans rattled off six runs to pull ahead 10-5 with three innings to play. Canton would get as close as 10-7, but Troy added more insurance down the stretch on the way to the 13-8 win.
Caitlyn Knapp led Troy with four hits in the contest, including a home run. Rachel Kingsley and Madison Palmer also had a home run each for Troy. Lauren Ridall had two hits, including a double, while Palmer also connected on a double.
Kali Ayres had two hits as well, and both Olivia Champluvier and Tyra Williams added a hit apiece. Palmer led with three RBI, while Kingsley had two to her credit. Ayres picked up one RBI in the contest.
For Canton, Madison Hulbert, Keri Wesneski and Allyson Butcher all had two hits each, with Butcher knocking out two home runs in the loss.
Molly Ward, Chelsea Lehman and Rylin Graham had one hit each. Graham’s hit was a home run, and she led Canton with three RBI. Butcher collected two, while Hulbert had one.
