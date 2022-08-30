Lady Trojans top Muncy in overtime

MUNCY — The Troy girls soccer team came out on top 4-3 in an overtime thriller against Muncy on Monday evening.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 6:48 am
MUNCY — The Troy girls soccer team came out on top 4-3 in an overtime thriller against Muncy on Monday evening.
Muncy scored four minutes into the game, and added another goal in the 30th minute to go ahead 2-0.
Troy stormed back to tie the game in a matter of 60 seconds when Chloe Swain made it 2-1 with an assist from Caelyn Pine, and Saydi Renzo knotted the score at 2-2 late in the first half.
Each team scored in the second half, with Alexis McRoberts netting the goal for Troy.
Regulation time came to an end with the score tied at three, and the game entered overtime.
McRoberts found the back of the net 6 minutes, 48 seconds into the overtime period to send the Lady Trojans home with the win.
Madalyn Seeley made 10 saves in goal for Troy.
The Lady Trojans also held a 10-6 advantage in corner kicks.
Troy will return to the field today in a road match against Williamson at 4 p.m.
Troy 5, Jersey Shore 1 (Saturday)
TROY — The Lady Trojans started the 2022 season with a 5-1 victory over Jersey Shore on Saturday.
Troy took a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game on a goal by Addy Parker, her first of three on the day.
Parker scored her second goal with 33:17 to go in the first half, and Makenna Matthews made it 3-0 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Renzo opened the second half with a goal to make it 4-0.
Jersey Shore got on the board with 29 minutes left to play on a goal by Aliyah Neece, but that would be all the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
Parker responded 14 minutes later with her third goal to complete the hat track.
Parker, McRoberts and Pine all logged one assist for the Lady Trojans in the win.
Seeley came up with three saves for Troy, which held a 31-9 advantage in shots on goal.
Troy also had the advantage in corner kicks, with five to Jersey Shore’s one.
Shamokin 2, Towanda 1 (Saturday)
SHAMOKIN — The Lady Knights suffered a tough 2-1 loss to Shamokin on Saturday afternoon.
Gabby Jacoby scored just under nine minutes into the second half for Towanda’s only goal of the game.
Though they did not convert, Towanda outshot Shamokin 12-7 in the match and had a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Towanda will face Northeast Bradford this afternoon to open up NTL play.
Meadowbrook Christian 2, Wyalusing 1 (Saturday)
MILTON — After rolling past Columbia-Montour Vo Tech in the opening round on Friday, the Lady Rams fell just short of the Meadowbrook Christian Tournament title on Saturday, falling 2-1 to the host school.
Olivia Haley scored Wylausing’s one goal.
Sophia Alvarez had a busy day in goal for the Lady Rams, racking up 15 saves in the match.
Wyalusing will play its home opener against North Penn-Mansfield this afternoon.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
