TROY – The host Lady Trojans, up 14-11 after a quarter, shut Wyalusing out in the second period to post a 26-11 halftime lead and pulled way late for a 61-43 Northern Tier League win.
Kendall Allen put up a double-double for Troy with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Katie Lackley added 13 points and six assists for the Trojans. In addition, Alyssa Parks packaged 12 points, five steals and four assists; and Rachel Kingsley had 11 points and nine boards.
Layla Botts and Rachel Wilson paced the Lady Rams. Botts packaged 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Wilson finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Towanda 51, Williamson 43
TIOGA JUNCTION – Paige Manchester tickled the twine for 22 points to lead Towanda’s Lady Black Knights past Williamson on Friday.
Her team up 27-17 at the half, Manchester popped for 10 points in the third as the Knights went up 39-27 with eight minutes to play.
Brynn Woodruff added 10 points and 10 rebounds, Grace Schoonover had nine points and 12 rebounds and Manchester had four steals and three assists.
Also for Towanda, Bella Hurley had five points, Aziza Ismailova netted three points and Eliza Fowler scored two.
For Williamson, Taylor Rae Jones scored 19 points and Olivia Meisner finished with 14 points.
