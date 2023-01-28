TROY – The host Lady Trojans, up 14-11 after a quarter, shut Wyalusing out in the second period to post a 26-11 halftime lead and pulled way late for a 61-43 Northern Tier League win.

Kendall Allen put up a double-double for Troy with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Katie Lackley added 13 points and six assists for the Trojans. In addition, Alyssa Parks packaged 12 points, five steals and four assists; and Rachel Kingsley had 11 points and nine boards.