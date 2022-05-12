Lady Warriors blank Towanda

WYSOX — The Canton softball team dominated in all facets of the game, defeating Towanda 10-0 on Wednesday evening.
Keri Wesneski was lights out for Canton in the circle, striking out four while only giving up four hits in seven innings.
Canton’s Sara Saar went 3-for-4 and Maekenzi Kinner hit a home run.
Tara Acla, Molly Ward, and Madison Hulbert each had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Warriors.
Towanda’s Jocelyn Bennett had two hits, as Aleah Johnson and Shaylee Greenland each had one hit.
Towanda hosts Wellsboro today at 4:30 p.m. and Canton travels to face Montgomery on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
