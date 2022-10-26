WESTFIELD — The Canton Lady Warriors capped off their 2022 NTL Small School Championship on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over Cowanesque Valley to move to 17-3 overall on the year.
It’s the fifth straight NTL Small School title for the Lady Warriors.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
WESTFIELD — The Canton Lady Warriors capped off their 2022 NTL Small School Championship on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over Cowanesque Valley to move to 17-3 overall on the year.
It’s the fifth straight NTL Small School title for the Lady Warriors.
Canton dominated the matchup with a win of 25-18 in the first set before using two double-digit wins of 25-13 and 25-8 to complete the sweep.
Aislyn Williams put together another strong all-around outting on the court and notched seven aces, one kill, 21 assists, four digs, and one block.
Chelsea Lehman added three kills and one block, Jillaney Hartford two aces, seven kills, and two blocks, Kendall Kitchen added 13 digs, Keri Wesneski notched three aces and 13 digs, Marissa Ostrander recorded eight aces and 16 digs, and Tara Gilbert chipped in seven kills.
Canton will now face Galeton in the District IV Class A championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Athens Area High School. The match is set for a 6 p.m. start.
NP-Liberty 3, Towanda 0
LIBERTY — In the Towanda Lady Black Knight volleyball teams’ season finale on Tuesday they were swept 3-0 by Liberty.
Liberty took sets by scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20 to drop Towanda to 5-14 to end their 2022 season.
Towanda would get 16 kills and five digs from Paige Manchester, 13 digs from Addie Maynard, Shay Greenland added two kills and seven digs, Winter Saxer notched five blocks, Brea Overpeck added four blocks and five kills, and Aziza Ismailova chipped in 11 digs.
The 2022 Towanda volleyball season comes to a close in the loss.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.