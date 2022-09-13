WYALUSING — After overcoming some early struggles, the Canton Lady Warriors came roaring back to defeat Wyalusing in a matchup between two of the top volleyball teams in the Northern Tier League on Monday night.
Wyalusing won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-23.
With some starters missing, the Lady Warriors kept things close early on, but could not quite bring it all together.
“We were making so many errors, like service errors,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “I just think they didn’t look comfortable.”
Things started to click for Canton in the third set, as the Lady Warriors stayed alive with a dominant 25-14 win.
“We just focused and honed in on the things we needed to work on, and with the focus and dedication, we were able to pull through,” Canton’s Aislyn Williams said of rebounding after the early difficulties.
The fourth set was far closer.
Wyalusing took a 23-20 lead, and came within one point of ending the match with the score 24-23, but the Lady Warriors once again fought back and won the set 27-25 to force a deciding fifth set.
“They dug deep, because things weren’t going good,” Wesneski said. “They didn’t give up, they just kept working through the adversity.”
It was at that point in the nerve-wracking match that Wesneski felt the most comfortable.
“When we got to the fifth game, I felt a little bit more confident because a lot of them have been in that situation,” she said.
Her team also settled in and won the final set 15-11 to complete the comeback and win the match after trailing 2-0.
“It feels really good,” Williams said. “We were all pretty discouraged after we lost the first two sets, but it speaks to us as a team that we could fight back and win those last three.”
Williams was all over the floor for Canton, racking up 43 assists, 15 kills, 11 points and eight digs.
Marissa Ostrander had a team-high six aces for Canton — including a run of great serves in the third set to help get her team back into the match — along with a team-high 28 points and 14 digs.
Kendall Kitchen led the Lady Warriors in digs with 17, and Keri Wesneski tallied 20 kills in the victory.
For Wyalusing, Priscilla Newton had 22 digs, which puts her just two away from 1,000 in her career.
Despite the loss, Wyalusing coach Jennifer Newton took some positives out of the match, especially as the Lady Rams adjust to playing without Emilee Otis.
“We played great volleyball tonight,” Newton said. “What I was really looking for was my setter and the hitters to start connecting, and that’s what they did.”
It is still early in the season, but Monday’s match has the potential to set the tone as the Lady Warriors move forward.
“I don’t have all my starters, I don’t have all the players back,” Wesneski said. “But I think it gives them some confidence to go on, to pull out something like that when things aren’t going well. It gives them the confidence.”
Editor’s Note: Full statistics for Wyalusing were unavailable immediately following the match, but can be found in the online version of this story.
