CANTON — The Canton girls basketball team’s hot start to the season continued on Wednesday night as they took down North Penn-Mansfield 34-25.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Warriors. Aislyn Williams scored 10 points, Emme Tymeson notched nine points and Molly Ward added six points.
Canton outscored Mansfield 11-0 in the first quarter. The Lady Warriors did not outscore the Lady Tigers by more than three points the other three quarters, but that first quarter created enough of a gap.
The Lady Warriors travel to play Athens on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
