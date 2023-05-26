WILLIAMSPORT — The Canton softball team punched its ticket to the District IV Class A title game on Thursday, dispatching St. John Neumann at Elm Park in Williamsport, 10-0 in five innings.
“It’s a good feeling,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said after the semifinal win. “We’ve been so close for the last few years, and we battled all year long. We had to fight and claw our way just to get in. I think being battle-tested helps.”
The Lady Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead to begin the game, before rattling off eight runs in the third and fourth combined to blow the game open, 9-0.
St. John Neumann could find no answer for Canton pitcher Keri Wesneski and the defense behind her, securing just two hits in the contest, and no runs.
The Lady Warriors added one more run in the top of the 5th, finishing it off with another shutout inning to bring the game final after five innings of play to send the Lady Warriors to their first championship game since 2007.
“It’s exciting, we’ve gotten close the past couple years,” Keri Wesneski said. “Tenth grade, we got beat out in the semis, last year we got beat out in the playoffs, so this is really exciting, we’ve been waiting for this.”
For Canton, Madison Hulbert led offensively with a pair of hits, while Wesneski recorded a pair. Rylin Graham added a double, while Mae Kinner, Molly Ward and Chelsea Lehman also recorded a hit apiece.
Wesneski and Hulbert each recorded three RBI to lead the Lady Warriors, while Ward and Graham produced an RBI each.
“I think a little early, you could see at the plate they were a little nervous, but I think once they settled in they started getting good swings on the ball,” coach Wesneski said.
Wesneski struck out 12 batters in the five innings, coming off nine days of rest since her last appearance in the circle.
“(Keri) had good pop, she was spinning her ball well. That’s huge, pound the strike zone, make our defense play behind her, that’s been our mantra all year,” coach Wesneski said.
No. 2 Canton will face No. 1 Bucktail on Tuesday at Elm Park in Williamsport for the District IV Class A title. First pitch is set for 4:30.
