WILLIAMSPORT — While it may not have ended the way the Canton Lady Warriors had hoped, they made history just taking the field.
For the first time in over a decade, they were competing for a chance at a district title.
Canton softball reached the district final for the first time since 2007, but fell to No. 1 Bucktail 10-2, in the PIAA District IV Class A championship game at Elm Park in Williamsport on Tuesday.
“Five years ago, we were 1-19, and I wasn’t sure we were gonna win a game,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “Then, this group came into junior high and the group that graduated last year, and just slowly, we’ve built this thing up — from the ground up. That’s a testament to all their hard work and how much they love the game, and what they have done to help turn this program around.”
To begin the game, a shaky defensive start from the Lady Warriors set up Bucktail to grab the lead.
A walk from Lola English began the offense for Bucktail, but she was quickly caught stealing and a groundout after her put two outs on the board. However, the Lady Bucks found a groove to strike first.
Makenzie Wagner singled, and then came around to score when Eva Sockman added a second single in the inning. A third-straight base hit from Makenna Stone brought in Sockman, and put Bucktail ahead 2-0.
Canton would settle in on defense from there — highlighted by pitcher Keri Wesneski, who nabbed three of her six strikeouts in the bottom of the second — but still struggled to make in impact from the batter’s box.
Then, the Lady Bucks started to pour it on.
The run started in the bottom of the fourth when Lily Francis was hit by a pitch and awarded first base. A single behind her from Kendall Wagner put two on, and Francis came around to score when Matti Mason added the second-straight single of the inning to put her team ahead 3-0.
The bases would be loaded moments later, as Kayla Probert was also hit by a pitch, and took first base. Then, with one crack of the bat, English doubled Bucktail’s advantage.
The freshman drilled a ball to the outfield, clearing the bases and making her way to third, putting Bucktail ahead 6-0 in the process. Another triple immediately after English, from Haley Burrows, ticked the lead up to 7-0.
Burrows would score in the next at-bat, before the Lady Warriors rallied for the final two outs of the inning. The damage was done however, as Bucktail led 8-0 with three innings to play.
“(Bucktail) broke through there, I think it was two pitches, we had them 0-2, and they hit that right center gap on both of them,” coach Wesneski said. “We just missed our spot just a little bit, but that’s ball. They were crowding the plate and we didn’t get it in far enough. They went and got it.”
Canton broke up the shutout in the top of the sixth, starting when Mae Kinner reached first on a walk. A pair of ensuing singles — from Rylin Graham and then Allyson Butcher — set both Kinner and Graham up to cross the plate, cutting the deficit to 8-2 with an inning to play.
The Lady Bucks added another pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, with both Burrows and Wagner crossing the plate, before closing it out in the top of the seventh to claim the Class A title.
“We set goals at the beginning of the year, obviously the goal is always to be in this game,” Bucktail coach Mike Poorman said. “Just very emotional, they played their hearts out all year.”
For Canton, Graham led with two hits, while Molly Ward added a triple. Madison Hulbert, Butcher and Wesneski all had a hit apiece. Butcher collected both RBI’s in the loss for the Lady Warriors.
Wesneski pitched the entire game, recording the six strikeouts.
Wagner struck out eight for the Lady Bucks, allowing just six hits in a complete effort.
For seniors Wesneski, Butcher, Ward and Taryn Acla, as well as juniors Kinner and Hulbert, Tuesday’s final was their final game in a Canton uniform. While it didn’t end with them hoisting the trophy, the impact they made should set up Canton softball for continued success moving forward.
“We had six (seniors), six of ‘em, two of them are early grads but the six of them are leaving,” coach Wesneski said. “I’ve been coaching them since they were eight years old. It’s both tough and rewarding at the same time, you watch them grow up, and how they matured and how hard they worked. They spent their summers playing all summer, working in the winter, they put the time in and they’re good ball players. I’m proud of our seniors and I’m proud of our whole team, I really am.”
