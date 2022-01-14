CANTON — The Canton girls basketball team exploded for 20 points in the second quarter as part of a 47-21 win over Cowanesque Valley on Thursday night.
It was a close contest in the first quarter. Canton led 9-8, but everything changed in the second quarter.
Canton held Cowanesque Valley to two points in the second quarter and the Lady Warriors took a 29-10 lead into the half.
Canton’s Emme Tymeson scored eight of her 12 points in the second quarter, Aislyn Williams scored seven of her 15 points, and Kendall Kitchen scored five of her 13 total points in the second quarter.
Maddie Millard and Ashley Woodring each scored a team-high five points for Cowanesque Valley.
