CANTON — Canton softball’s Mae Kinner tracked the fly ball from the air to her glove, making the catch and trotting into the infield.
The Warriors maintained an even-keel, surviving an early burst from visiting Towanda, doing just enough to get the job done.
Canton softball clinched an District IV playoff berth on Monday, outlasting Towanda 4-3 at home in a high stakes affair.
“We knew coming in we had four tough games this week,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “So I was like, ‘hey, let’s find a way to get it done, get the pressure off, just relax the rest of the week and just focus on getting better and going into districts hot.’ I think we’re starting to play well, we’ve been up and down, but now we’re starting to not beat ourselves up if we make a mistake, and find a way to come back and pick each other up.”
Towanda jumped ahead 2-0 to start the game, before Canton rallied in the bottom half to tie the game up.
Sound pitching from both sides ruled the day, as Canton’s Keri Wesneski and Towanda’s Aleah Johnson battled through the next two-plus scoreless innings, before Canton again found another weak spot in the Black Knights’ armor.
Rylin Graham reached base, and was driven in by Chelsea Lehman, as the Warriors pulled ahead by a run with just a couple of innings to go.
However, Canton’s lead was short-lived.
Up to bat with her team trailing by one, Brea Overpeck got a hold of a ball and belted it to centerfield just beyond the fence. Overpeck’s solo homer knotted the game back up, all square at three.
Canton would immediately rally once again — following a pitching change by Towanda — grabbing a 4-3 advantage when Taryn Acla came around to score after securing a triple moments before. The late response set up the Warriors’ defense with the chance to close things out in the final two innings.
Wesneski continued to control the game from the circle, holding Towanda’s offense at bay in the top of the sixth. After Canton couldn’t secure any insurance in the bottom half, it was up to Wesneski and her defense to finish the job.
Towanda put a couple of runners on base, but with two outs, Kinner’s grab in the outfield brought the game final, and punched her team’s ticket to the postseason.
“It was just a good ball game,” coach Wesneski said. “They’re a good team, they’ve got a really young nucleus that is gonna be really good the next few years. We knew it was gonna be a battle. I’m glad our kids were able to bounce back and respond.”
Molly Ward and Acla both had triples for Canton, while Wesneski produced a double and Lehman, Kinner and Allyson Butcher all notched hits in the win. Wesneski led with two RBI, while Lehman produced one.
Wesneski earned the win in a complete effort, striking out eight from the circle.
For Towanda, Overpeck led the way with three hits in the loss, including the solo home run and a double. Shay Greenland had two hits, including a double, while Brooklyn Evans and Kynlee Kunkle also notched two hits apiece. TaeLynn Brabant also had a hit for the Black Knights. Greenland collected two RBI, while Overpeck had one.
Johnson and Greenland combined for six total strikeouts.
“We played really good defense today and we came out hot with our bats,” Towanda coach Caitlyn Crawford said. “We’re looking for one more win here to get us into districts, so kind of just using that as the energy that keeps us going through this week.”
Towanda will play at Troy Today with another chance to secure a win and clinch a spot in the district tournament, while Canton will host Williamson.
