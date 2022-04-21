CANTON — Towanda outhit Canton 7-6, but nine errors proved costly to the Lady Black Knights in a 16-2 defeat on Wednesday evening.
Canton’s Molly Ward and Sara Sarr each had two hits and two RBI.
Keri Wesneski, Madison Hulbert, Emmi Ward, and Rylin Graham each registered one hit for the Lady Warriors.
Wesneski pitched six innings with zero earned runs.
Jocelyn Bennett and Brea Overpeck had two hits for the Lady Black Knights and Shaylee Greenland had one RBI.
Canton will host North Penn-Liberty and Towanda will visit Northeast Bradford today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.