CANTON — With first place in the NTL Small School Division on the line, the Canton Lady Warriors came back to beat Wyalusing in five sets on Tuesday night.
The teams now have identical records in league play, but the win gives Canton the tiebreaker over Wyalusing. The Lady Warriors won the first matchup between the two teams, also in comeback fashion.
The first set was the closest of the evening, as the Lady Rams won 25-23.
Canton then took the second set 25-15, and Wyalusing won the third 25-19.
The Lady Warriors bounced back and won the fourth set 25-16 to force a deciding fifth set.
“It was kind of like a fresh start,” Canton senior Aislyn Williams said. “It was just one game, we were tied, so it was like 0-0 in the end. We just wanted to play our best and win that.”
Wyalusing jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Canton stormed back to make it 6-5.
The Lady Warriors dominated from there, ultimately winning the set 15-9 and taking the match victory to complete the season sweep over Wyalusing.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” senior Jillaney Hartford said. “We were looking forward to getting this win.”
Williams led the way for Canton in the match with 28 assists, 12 digs, six aces, six kills and four blocks.
Keri Wesneski recorded 19 digs, nine kills and three aces for the Lady Warriors, while Kendall Kitchen had 18 digs and five kills.
Hartford added nine kills, five digs and three aces for Canton, and Marissa Ostrander tallied 21 digs.
Stats for Wyalusing were not available as of press time Tuesday.
Tuesday night was just the second game with Canton’s players in some new positions with a new rotation.
“They worked as a team, and we have some things to figure out. It’s a new rotation that we’ve only run Saturday and today,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “I think they played pretty well, we just have to learn to keep talking because they’re not familiar with each other and who’s playing beside each other. Some of it’s new and they just have to build off it. Hopefully this will build for the remaining games.”
The win gets the Lady Warriors back on track after a tough week last week in which they lost two of three games before bouncing back against Galeton on Saturday.
“Last week was a tough week on us, but we ended on that high note, which I feel carried over into this game,” Williams said. “It made us have high energy.”
The Lady Warriors have faced adversity all season, but as they prepare for the District IV playoffs, they know they can overcome it.
“They’re not giving up,” Wesneski said. “They’re facing the adversity they’ve had. That’s the biggest thing, they’re trying to pull through.”
Canton has two regular season games remaining, the first being a home contest against South Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Canton’s final game will be on the road against Cowanesque Valley on Oct. 25. A win in that match would make the Lady Warriors the NTL Small School Champions.
Wyalusing still has an outside chance to win the title if Canton loses to CV. The Lady Rams will play Sayre at home at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.
