ATHENS — The top-seeded Canton Lady Warriors’ run of five consecutive District IV Class A titles came to an end on Thursday as the Galeton Lady Tigers used a wealth of energy backed by a raucous student section to come away with a 3-0 sweep.
Galeton would jump out of the gates on fire, going up 7-0 early before Canton got on the board.
The Lady Tigers would bolster their lead to 13-1 before the Lady Warriors would start to rally back.
Canton used an 11-7 run to close the gap to 20-12, but it would be too little too late as Galeton closed things out with a 25-15 victory.
In the second set, Canton would shake off some of the rust and keep things close throughout.
Aislyn Williams would be a menace at the net with some big hits as well as some nice plays from Jillaney Hartford, but Galeton would continue to use their energetic start to continue to answer back every Canton run.
When Canton closed the gap to 23-20 — Galeton would survive the rally and close things out 25-22.
In the final set, Canton would put together their best effort and after falling into a hole early they would dig themselves out to push Galeton until the end.
With Galeton up 17-8, Canton would use a 15-6 run late to tie things up at 23 apiece on the back of some incredible effort plays from Williams, strong serving by libero Marissa Ostrander, and some nice touch plays by Hartford at the net.
But two late errors sent the score to 25-23 and gave Galeton the District IV Class A crown after falling to Canton three straight seasons.
In the loss, Canton received an excellent effort from Wiliams who finished her season with two aces, two kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, and a block.
Keri Wesneski also turned in a strong all-around performance with two aces, nine kills, five digs, and an assist.
Hartford contributed two kills, three digs, and two blocks, Kendall Kitchen had three kills and six digs, Madison Hulbert recorded two aces and two digs, Ostrander had two aces and six digs, Tara Gilbert added two kills, and Gabby Spencer notched two kills and one block.
Despite the loss, Canton finished their season as the NTL Small School champions but will lose six seniors in Spencer, Wesneski, Hartford, Williams, Ostrander, and Allyson Butcher to graduation next season — all who made a significant impact on their recent success over the past few seasons.
