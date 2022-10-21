ATHENS — For their second straight match with their postseason hopes on the line, the Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team came through and picked up a 3-1 win over Towanda on Thursday.
Athens would battle back and forth with Towanda in the first set but would finish things off with a 10-3 run to close things out 25-18.
Athens would use their momentum to take the second set 25-20 — but Towanda would fight back with the match on the line.
Towanda would rally late to capture a 26-24 win and bring the set score to 2-1.
Athens would respond with a dominant victory and took the third set 25-10 for the largest win of the night for either team to pick up the win by a 3-1 set score.
Audrey Clare would turn in a strong all-around night with four aces, 14 kills, and 11 digs.
Jenny Ryan also was busy during the game with team-highs in aces with six, and assists with 24, while also notching 13 kills, one block, and five digs.
Kassie Babcock added two kills and five digs, Ella Coyle recorded two aces and 11 digs, Keaton Wiles notched five kills and four digs, and Gretchen Schmeig recorded three kills and four digs.
Towanda was led by a huge night from Paige Manchester, who recorded a game-high 20 kills with one block, and 18 digs.
Brynn Woodruff added 14 digs and two kills, Kaitlyn Williams had one block, Addie Maynard recorded eight digs, Shaylee Greenland dished out 10 assists, Winter Saxer added four blocks, and Aziza Ismailova 13 digs.
Towanda will travel to play Sayre at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Athens will now face one more must-win contest in their season finale and travel to take on the Wellsboro Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
In their previous matchup on Oct. 6, Wellsboro topped Athens 3-1.
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams celebrated senior night with a 3-0 sweep over Sayre on Thursday to push their record to 14-5.
Wyalusing would put up wide margins of victory during the sweep with wins of 25-7, 25-16, and 25-11.
No stats were available at the time of publishing.
Wyalusing will look to pick up a win in their season finale against Wellsboro on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
With a win and a Canton loss, Wyalusing would take the NTL Small School crown.
Canton 3, South Williamsport 0
CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors volleyball team picked up a win over South Williamsport on Thursday in a 3-0 sweep.
Canton would win all three sets by a wide margin – with double-digit scores of 25-15, 25-5, and 25-14.
Aislyn Williams would have a busy night on the floor and recorded eight aces, three kills, three digs, and 24 assists.
Marissa Ostrander would add six aces, Gabby Spencer notched four kills, Jillaney Hartford had two aces, nine kills, and a block, and Keri Wesneski chipped in five aces, and six kills.
The win marks the Lady Warriors’ third in a row.
Canton now moves to 15-3 on the season with just one regular season match left on the schedule and takes on Cowanesque Valley in Westfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
