WILLIAMSPORT — It would have been understandable if Athens had rested on their laurels after winning the school’s first district title last year.
A lot of teams would have been satisfied, and struggled to find the same hunger the next season.
But, that wasn’t the Wildcats mindset.
They entered this season with a motto of ‘and still.’
Now, the term holds true as the Wildcats are still the District 4 champions, after beating Shikellamy 1-0 on Wednesday night.
“Our phrase since the preseason was, and still, because we wanted to come back and be district champs again,” Emma Roe said. “We believed in ourselves.”
After losing a senior class, that included the school’s all-time leading scorer in Rachel Hutchison, coach Rich Pitts knew there would be some questions this year.
What he quickly found was that this group was ready to answer those questions.
“It’s always tough to go back-to-back,” he said. “When you do it’s more special. I think not a lot of people believed because of who we graduated. There are people who questioned if we’d even win the league. To be standing here, holding a district title is special.
“About halfway through the season I said to the assistants, ‘I get a good feel for this group, they are kind of special, there is something about them.’ Now you have different players who are stepping up and making plays. I had a feel that we had a shot to do this, but that’s all them.”
Everything started for Athens in the first 10 minutes of the game Wednesday as Abby Sindoni took a pass from freshman Taegan Williams and Sindoni launched a 25-yard shot just under the cross bar to put Athens on top.
“I saw her step off her line,” Sindoni said of the play. I did that last year. I figured this was our opportunity. It was very big for us. I think after we got that goal we were hyped up and knew were going to do it.”
Sindoni had another big scoring chance in the first half as she got a breakaway that the goalie made a diving stop on.
For Pitts, having a player up front like Sindoni is a big help.
“As a coach, having Abby Sindoni back healthy, far enough away from her injury, is big,” Pitts said. “When she gets the ball at her feet. I was busting her, I said you had a great goal, but you missed two. She said, I got the one that mattered.”
After getting the goal, the Wildcats tightened up on defense.
“I think we knew we had to play more defensively, than offensively, because we didn’t want to get caught in a counter,” Sindoni said.
“Like Abby said, we didn’t want to get caught on a counter,” Roe added. “We were already ahead and no need to push it.”
Haley Chambers and the Athens defense made sure that one goal was all the Wildcats would need.
“We just played our game, the whole way through, all 80 minutes,” Chambers said. “WE knew we just had to keep our feet, because they like to do a lot of cuts to try and go around us. We had to keep our feet and not let down, that was the mentality.”
The Wildcats also dropped people back to help on defense in the second half. It’s something similar to what they did against Troy when Sam Markle dropped back from forward, and the midfielders, like Roe on Wednesday, dropped back with a second-half lead.
Having done it during the season the Wildcats were prepared for it Wednesday.
“We had known what we were supposed to do,” Markle said. “We were focusing more on defense than offense.”
“Troy really prepares us through the beginning of the season,” Roe said. “They are our toughest competition in the league and we have them to thank for some of the preparation.”
For Athens players, the title is special.
“We worked hard this whole season, everyone in practice,” Chambers said.
“It meant a lot this year,” Markle said. “This year meant a lot more because we are seniors so we won’t be able to do this again.”
“We worked super, super hard for this,” Sindoni said. “We trained in practice every single day as hard as we could so it means a lot for us. It felt really good, we did it as a team. Everyone of us worked hard to win.”
“We are super, super excited, we are so proud of our team, we worked our butts off,” Krysta Manning said.
For some of the girls, this year was a lot different role than they had a year ago.
“I was hurt last year so I managed, and I had to sit back and watch them,” Manning said. “I am super proud of them last year and I was ready to get back at it this year.”
“Last year I came off the bench and I played probably about a total of 10 minutes,” Markle said. “So coming from that to starting was a big change.”
Winning one district title was special. Winning two in a row is something few accomplish.
“It’s different to go back-to-back,” Chambers said. “You can win a district championship, but to go back-to-back, you don’t really see. Especially from a team from the small valley. But we didn’t doubt ourselves, like others may.”
And now the Wildcats are headed back to the PIAA playoffs, while they will face the District 2 runner-up, the D2 title game is today, at a site and time to be determined on Tuesday.
“We still have work to put in,” Chambers said. “And, I know we’ll put it in the next couple days and be prepared for Tuesday.”
