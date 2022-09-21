Lady Wildcats come back to beat Wyalusing

Wyalusing’s Elana Jennings and Athens’ Savannah Persun battle for the ball during Tuesday’s game.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats faced a 1-0 deficit at halftime, but fought back to win 2-1 over Wyalusing on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Rams took the lead late in the first half on a goal by Layla Botts. Chloe Bennett picked up an assist on the play.