Lady Wildcats come back to beat Wyalusing

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats faced a 1-0 deficit at halftime, but fought back to win 2-1 over Wyalusing on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Rams took the lead late in the first half on a goal by Layla Botts. Chloe Bennett picked up an assist on the play.
Ally Thoman got Athens on the board with a goal nine minutes into the second half.
With 11 minutes to go in the game Addy Wheeler scored to give her team the lead and the Lady Wildcats held on to win the match.
Athens held an 11-10 edge in shots on goal, and also had a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Both teams will take the field again tomorrow. Athens will travel to Towanda for a match at 6 p.m. and the Lady Rams will host Wellsboro at 4 p.m.
EAST TROY — Five different players scored for the Troy Lady Trojans as they rolled past Towanda, 11-0, on Tuesday afternoon.
Addy Parker led the way with five goals for Troy.
Caelyn Pine and Saydi Renzo each scored twice, while Chloe Swain and MaKenna Matthews each had one goal for the Lady Trojans.
Troy fired 28 shots on goal in the game, compared to six for the Lady Knights.
The Lady Trojans also had a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks in the victory.
Both teams will be back in action tomorrow. Troy will host North Penn-Mansfield at 4 p.m. and Towanda is set to face Athens at home at 6 p.m.
ROME — The NEB girls soccer team cruised to an 8-1 win over North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
Keirra Thoman and Lizzie Gorsline each had hat tricks for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Kayleigh Thoman and Saydie Cubbedge each added one goal for NEB.
NEB goalie Leah Beebe made eight saves.
The Lady Panthers racked up 53 shots in the game, and NP-M had six.
NEB will travel to Williamson for a match at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
