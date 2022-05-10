LIBERTY — The Athens softball team fell 9-4 to North Penn-Liberty on Monday afternoon.
Athens took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Caydence Macik scored on a passed ball, but the Mounties plated three runs in the bottom of the inning.
After NP-L added another run in the second inning, the Lady Wildcats added two more in the top of third, as Macik led off with a solo home run and Jules Pack scored on a passed ball.
The Mounties quickly built their lead back up to two runs in the bottom of the third.
Athens’ final run came on another solo homer by Macik in the fourth. She finished the game with two hits (both home runs), two RBI, a walk and three runs scored.
Pack had one hit and scored once, and Ella Coyle added a hit for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will face Waverly and Tioga in the Border Brawl on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.