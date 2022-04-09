ATHENS — The Athens softball team erased a 10-3 deficit to come from behind and defeat Troy 15-14 in a rollercoaster game on Saturday afternoon.
In the blink of an eye Athens trailed 10-3 in the second inning.
The Wildcats clawed their way back into the game and did so in just one inning.
Caydence Macie opened the third inning with a single, followed by three walks for Athens. Ashlyn VanFleet hit a double, and then two straight singles to close the inning made the score 10-10.
In the fifth inning, Athens’ Ella Coyle made a diving catch on a short foul ball up the third base line; laying out to make a Sportscaster top 10 worthy play.
Coyle delivered for Athens again in the sixth inning. Coyle hit an RBI single to give the Lady Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Macie Coyle hit an RBI triple to make the score 12-10. The Lady Trojans tied the game back up at 12-12 in the sixth inning.
It looked as though the game might slip away from the Lady Wildcats as Troy took a 14-12 lead in the eighth inning.
Athens had one more chance to come back in the bottom half of the eight inning. Jules Pack hit a crucial two RBI double to tie the game back up at 14-14.
Macie Coyle hit a game winning line drive to complete the comeback for Athens.
“This team never gives up and we hit the ball when we needed to. The girls just did a great job of fighting back,” Athens head coach Patrick Farrell said. “
Farrell’s biggest takeaway from the game was the heart of his young team and how they are willing to fight with any team.
The one area that Farrell would like to see improved upon is defense. Athens committed nine errors in the game against Troy.
Athens hosts Liberty on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and Troy will host Cowanesque Valley Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley 8, Towanda 0
WESTFIELD — The Towanda softball team couldn’t muster together enough offense to keep up with Cowanesque Valley in a 8-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Black Knights were only able to register four hits. Addie Maynard, Shaylee Greenland, Athena Chacona, and Aleah Johnson each had one hit.
Towanda stranded four runners on base. The game was 3-0 up until the 6th inning but, Cowanesque Valley exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the 6th to seal the win.
Towanda will travel to face Canton on April 19, at 4:30 p.m.
