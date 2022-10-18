LIBERTY — The Athens volleyball team fell to the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Monday in a 3-0 sweep.
Liberty would take all three sets by double-digits with 25-12 wins in the first two and a 25-13 win in the third and final set.
LIBERTY — The Athens volleyball team fell to the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Monday in a 3-0 sweep.
Liberty would take all three sets by double-digits with 25-12 wins in the first two and a 25-13 win in the third and final set.
Athens was led by Audrey Clare, who had six kills and eight digs on the night, and by Jenny Ryan who added one ace, three kills, 12 assists, and seven digs
Kassie Babcock added six digs, Cailin McDaniel recorded one ace and two kills, Cassy Friend notched four kills and one block, Ella Coyle added six digs, Izzy Davis had one ace and four digs, and Keaton Wiles had three kills as well.
Athens’ next contest is on the road in Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Canton 3, Galeton 1 (Saturday)
GALETON — The Canton Warriors traveled to Galeton and came away with a 3-1 victory for their 10th win of the season on Saturday.
Canton would take set one by a score of 25-14 and the second by a score of 25-18 to go up 2-0.
Galeton took the third set by a score of 25-23 before Canton bounced back and completed the win with a 25-20 set four win.
Aislyn Williams did a bit of everything in the win and posted one ace, three kills, 14 digs, and one block.
Jillaney Hartford would add four aces, five kills, two digs, and four blocks.
Kendall Kitchen recorded 13 digs, Keri Wesneski added three aces and 12 kills, Madison Hulbert chipped in four aces, Marissa Ostrander had three aces and 12 digs, and Chelsea Lehman added four kills.
Canton will be back on the floor tonight when they host Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m.
